Several districts of Tamil Nadu to receive rainfall in next two days

CHENNAI: After the heavy rains on Wednesday, the regional meteorological centre on Thursday stated that light to moderate rainfall can be expected in Chennai for the next two days.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall warning has been issued on the weekends for Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari on Saturday and Sunday.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecast heavy rainfall in several districts including isolated places over Ghat areas of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari on Sunday.

The rains have brought some relief from scorching sun in Chennai as the sky condition remained cloudy on Thursday.

With moderate Northwesterlies and Westerlies prevailing over the region in the lower troposphere, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Salem received mild to moderate rainfall.

Isolated places over the State are expected to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning on Friday.

In Chennai, the maximum temperature is likely to be 35-36 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be 27-28 degree Celsius.

Despite the rains, the maximum temperature is likely to be 2-3 degree Celsius above normal at a few pockets over interior Tamil Nadu.

Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomfort weather is also very likely to prevail at isolated pockets for the next two days.