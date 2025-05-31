Seventh day of bathing ban at Courtallam waterfalls; tourists disappointed

CHENNAI: Tourists have been banned from bathing in the Courtallam waterfalls for the 7th consecutive day on Saturday, due to the ongoing flood caused by heavy rains.

As the southwest monsoon intensifies over Kerala, several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially districts along the Western Ghats are experiencing rainfall.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts have been receiving continuous drizzles over the past few days.

This has led to an increase in water inflow into major reservoirs, causing water levels to rise rapidly, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Due to the flood caused by continuous rain, tourists have been banned from bathing in the Courtallam waterfalls for the past six days.

As the rainfall continues in the Western Ghats region, the flood situation in the Courtallam waterfalls persists.

In this situation, as a safety precaution, the ban on bathing in all the waterfalls has been extended for the 7th consecutive day.