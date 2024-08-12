Seven-year-old suffers burn injuries after fall into embers at temple festival in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A seven-year-old boy suffered about 50% burn injuries after he tripped and fell into the embers during a fire-walking event at a temple in Tiruvallur district on Sunday.

The boy, M Monish, was handheld by an adult devotee into the fire pit when the incident happened, police said.

The firewalk was part of one of the rituals as part of the Aadi month festivities at Mariammal temple in the locality.

The boy had allegedly hesitated upon seeing the fire and attempted to step back and was egged on by an adult when he tripped and fell in the embers, police said.

Alert onlookers rescued Monish and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The boy was subsequently shifted to Kilpauk govt hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He is currently being treated in the intensive care unit with 50% burns.

Arambakkam police have registered a case and are investigating.