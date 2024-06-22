Seven more held for highway robbery attempt on Salem-Kochi Highway

COIMBATORE: Seven more persons, who were part of a gang involved in a highway robbery attempt, were arrested in Coimbatore on Friday.

The police identified the accused persons as Nithin, (23), Harish Kumar, (28), Gini, (30), Aneesh, (38), Nandakumar, (31), Rajiv, (35), and Githeesh, (32).

All accused hailing from Kerala were arrested and a car has been seized from them. So far, 12 persons have been arrested in connection with the robbery attempt.

The arrested persons chased and targeted the car of Aslam Siddique, (27) from Ernakulam on the Salem-Kochi Highway suspecting that it had ‘hawala’ money.

Siddique was returning home after purchasing computer accessories from Bangalore in Karnataka on 12 June.Though the members of the gang surrounded his car and attacked him, Siddique managed to speed away to the nearby toll plaza, after which the assailants left the spot.

With the images captured in rear and dash cameras of Siddique’s car, the police nabbed the accused persons.

Further investigations are on to crack down on the entire network.