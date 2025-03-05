Seven-month baby dies after swallowing balloon in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A seven-month-old toddler died of suffocation after swallowing a balloon in Thanjavur on Tuesday. On Monday evening, the couple Sathish Kumar (35) and Sivakami (30) from Uranipuram in Thanjavur found their seven-month-old baby boy Pragadeesan lying on the floor without any movement.

The mother grabbed the baby and tried to feed him but the baby fainted all of a sudden. The shocked parents rushed the baby to Pattukkottai GH and the doctors who inspected the baby declared dead. Soon, the body of the baby was rushed to the Thanjavur GH for a post-mortem.

It was found that there was a balloon struck in the throat and the doctors said that the baby had died of suffocation. Thiruvonam police registered a case and are investigating.