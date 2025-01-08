SETC warns of strict against bus drivers who delay trips

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has issued a warning to government bus drivers, stating that strict action would be taken against those who fail to operate buses on time, said a Daily Thanthi report.

SETC operates around 1,200 buses connecting major cities in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and neighbouring states. However, due to delays in the operation of government buses, many passengers have been opting to travel on omnibuses instead, the report added.

The report highlighted that omnibuses can cover the Nagercoil to Koyambedu route in 11 hours while government buses plying from Nagercoil take 12 hours to reach the Kilambakkam terminus, and would need another 2 hours to reach the Koyambedu bus stand owing to traffic woes and other reasons.

The delay in operations is blamed on the government bus drivers who reportedly try to cover up the lapses on their part by claiming their managers had instructed them not to drive faster in order to save diesel. Responding to this claim, a senior official clarified that the government has never advised buses to operate at low speeds to conserve fuel. They have only been instructed to drive safely and ensure timely arrivals, without speeding or causing accidents, the official added.

Additionally, the report mentioned that passengers travelling on government buses will soon receive a link via SMS to provide feedback on their travel experience. Immediate action has been assured for complaints regarding delays, cleanliness, and the conduct of the driver and conductor.