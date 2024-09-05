SETC to run 2,315 extra buses for Vinayagar Chaturthi

CHENNAI: The state transport corporations will operate 2,315 special buses until Sunday, in addition to their daily services, to facilitate the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival considering the weekend rush.

An official release said that the transport corporations would operate 1030 special buses from Thursday to Saturday and 725 buses on Sunday from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Salem.

From Friday to Saturday, it would operate 190 special buses from Koyambedu and 20 special buses from Madhavaram to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru.

The corporations would also operate 350 buses from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to other places on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, special buses will be operated to Chennai and Bengaluru to facilitate passengers’ return, according to the release.

The release said that as many as 23,514 passengers had booked their seats for travelling on Friday, 6,961 passengers on Saturday, and 21,650 on Sunday. With more seats expected to be booked, the passengers are advised to use the online ticket booking facilities to plan their trip, said the release.