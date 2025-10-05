SETC to introduce 20 Volvo sleeper buses ahead of Pongal

CHENNAI: Long-distance travel on State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) services is set to get a luxurious upgrade with the addition of 20 Volvo sleeper buses to its fleet. The new vehicles, expected to be introduced ahead of Pongal coming January, will be the first-of-its-kind premium sleeper service to be operated by the state-run undertaking.

The 20 fully built, 15-metre multi-axle diesel air-conditioned buses will be deployed on long-distance routes within Tamil Nadu and to neighbouring states, where SETC primarily operates its services. Officials said the inclusion of these premium buses will offer passengers a comfortable and safer alternative to private omnibuses, notorious for increasing fares steeply during long weekends and festive seasons.

The corporation is expected to introduce a new fare structure for the luxury coaches, which cost nearly twice as much as conventional air-conditioned buses.

To enhance ride comfort and safety, the buses are equipped with full air suspension controlled electronically. All wheels feature disc brakes, and the vehicles integrate advanced safety technologies such as Anti-lock Braking System, Hill Start Aid, and Electronic Vehicle Stability Control.

The interiors are designed with ABS materials and anti-skid vinyl flooring, featuring a theatre-style raised gangway for improved visibility. Passenger amenities include LED televisions, USB mobile charging ports, individual reading lights, and provisions for Wi-Fi connectivity. A lavatory is also provided as an optional feature.

From a safety standpoint, the buses will be fitted with a fire detection and suppression system compliant with AIS 135 standards, ensuring higher operational safety for passengers during long-distance travel.