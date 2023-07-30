SETC operates special AC buses for Thiruvannamalai Pournami Girivalam

CHENNAI: State Express Transport Corporation would be operating AC buses from Chennai to Thiruvannamalai on August 1 and from the temple town to the city on the next day for the convenience of devotees travelling for the Pournami (full moon day) festival Girivalam.

An official release issued by the SETC managing director said that the corporation would operate seater cum sleeper AC buses and seater AC buses on August 1 and 2.

On August 1, SETC's special buses would depart from Koyambedu to Thiruvannamalai at 3 pm, 4 pm and 5 pm.

The special buses would return from the temple town at 3 am, 4 am and 5 am to Koyambedu. The passengers can book their tickets online www.tnstc.in and the tnstc official app for both to and fro journeys.

Passengers can also call 9445014452 at Koyambedu and 9445014463, 9445014423 and 9445014416 (Head office) for any queries on bus operations.