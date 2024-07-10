Sessions court to declare final order in Senthilbalaji's discharge petition on July 12

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai observed that the final orders in the petition of V Senthilbalaji seeking to discharge him from the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case, will be pronounced on July 12.

Since Senthilbalaji has not commenced his submission in the petition the principal sessions juge S Alli, listed the matter on July 12 for pronouncement of final orders.

Senthilbalaji filed the petition seeking to stay the judgement of the discharge petition moved by him.

It was contended that the appeal against the dismissal of his another plea seeking to stay the PMLA case proceedings till the disposal of the case registered against him by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on an allegation of promised government jobs in the transport department by receiving bribes is pending in the Madras High Court.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji until July 12 after Senthilbalaji was produced beofre the court through video conferencing from Puzhal central prison, Chennai.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14, 2023 at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge sent Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

It may be noted that Senthilbalaji has been confined in prison for more than one year and his bail pleas was dismissed by the sessions court and High Court.