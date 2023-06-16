Begin typing your search...
Sessions court sets aside Senthilbalaji's bail plea, to be under ED custody till June 23
The bench observed that the medical procedures can go ahead and the ED probe could also be conducted at the hospital.
CHENNAI: The Chennai Sessions court has set aside Senthilbalaji's bail plea and has issued a direction to keep him under the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till June 23. The bench led by principal Judge S Alli heard the petition filed by ED to keep the DMK leader under their custody for 15 days.
Senthilbalaji's counsel argued that the surgery being scheduled in 3 days, his health condition could deteriorate under the ED custody. The bench observed that the medical procedures can go ahead and the ED probe could also be conducted at the hospital.
