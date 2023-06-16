Sessions court sets aside Senthilbalaji's bail plea, to be under ED custody till June 23

CHENNAI: The Chennai Sessions court has set aside Senthilbalaji's bail plea and has issued a direction to keep him under the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till June 23. The bench led by principal Judge S Alli heard the petition filed by ED to keep the DMK leader under their custody for 15 days.

Senthilbalaji's counsel argued that the surgery being scheduled in 3 days, his health condition could deteriorate under the ED custody. The bench observed that the medical procedures can go ahead and the ED probe could also be conducted at the hospital.

