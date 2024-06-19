Sessions court seeks ED's counter to the fresh petitions of V Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: A sessions court directed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to file a counter to the petitions filed by V Senthilbalaji seeking to stay the final order on his discharge plea from the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case.

Jailed former minister V Senthilbalaji moved three petitions before the principal sessions court Chennai seeking to stay the final order.

The case was listed before the principal sessions judge S Alli.

Senthilbalaji submitted in his petitions seeking to stay the judgement of the discharge petition, as the appeal against the dismissal of his plea seeking to stay the PMLA case proceedings till the disposal of the case registered against him by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

The complaint is related to the allegation of promised government jobs in the transport department by receiving bribes. This case is to be heard on June 21 before the High Court.

Further, it is also submitted that Senthilbalaji is moving to file an appeal against the dismissal of his plea seeking to serve the bank documents related to the PMLA case. Hence, the former minister sought to stay the final orders on his discharge petition.

After the perusal of the petitions the judge posted the matter on June 25 and directed the ED to file a counter.

Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court through video conferencing from the Puzhal Central prison, Chennai. Recording his appearance the judge extended his judicial custody untill June 25.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14, 2023 at his residence in Chennai.

The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime. On the same day, the principal sessions judge sent Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

It may be noted that Senthilbalaji has been confined in prison for the past one year and a few bail plea was dismissed by the sessions court and High Court.