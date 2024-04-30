Sessions court seeks ED's counter to Senthilbalaji's fresh plea

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai directed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to file a counter to the fresh petition moved by former minister V Senthibalaji seeking original challan and documents from the banks, connected to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.



Senthilbalaji moved the fresh petition before the principal sessions judge S Alli.

The counsel representing Senthilbalaji submitted that some of the challans submitted by the banks are photocopied version and sought to serve orginal copy of the challans. Untill then the final order to the discharge petition should postponed, submitted the counsel.

After the submission the judge directed the ED to file counter and posted the matter to June 4, for further submission.

Since the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji ended on Tuesday, he was produced before the principle judge through video conference from Puzhal central prison. Recording the appearance the judge extended the judicial custody till June 4.

Senthilbalaji filed a petition seeking to discharge him from the PMLA case connected to the alleged job racket. While the order was reserved in the discharge petition, Senthilbalaji filed a fresh application to advance further arguments.

The principal sessions court allowed the application and served the bank documents including challan, to Senthilbalaji which he sought to advance his submission.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the Directorate of Enforcement on June 14 at his residence in Chennai.

The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.