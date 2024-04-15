Sessions court posts final orders in Senthilbalaji's plea

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai posted the application preferred by jailed former minister V Senthilbalaji seeking to advance further submissions in his discharge petition, to April 17 for pronouncing orders.

The principal sessions judge S Alli heard the application moved the former minister seeking to advance his further submissions.

The counsel for the former minister submitted that there are some contrasts found in the challans and bank documents served by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

The counsel for ED Ramesh objected to the submission and sought to dismiss the plea.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to April 17 for final orders.

Later, Senthilbalaji was produced before the judge through video conference from Puzhal Central Prison. Recording the appearance, the judge extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji until April 17.

The former minister stated in his application that he hadn't received the bank documents in compliance with the Court's order.

After receiving the particulars from the bank he should be allowed to advance his arguments, said the application. If his application is not allowed it would cause irreparable injury to him, said the former minister.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by theDirectorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 14 at his residence in Chennai.

The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.