Sessions court extends Senthilbalaji's judicial custody

CHENNAI: Sessions court in Chennai extended the judicial custody of former minister V Senthilbalaji in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case connected to alleged job racket.

Senthilbalaji was produced before the third additional judge, DV Aanand, through a video conference from Puzhal central jail, as his judicial custody ended on April 4. Recording the appearance, the judge extended judicial custody until April 15.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison. Later, Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.

Recently, the Madras High Court dismissed Senthilbalaji's bail plea as lacking merit and held that he is an influential person. If bail is granted in favor of Senthilbalaji, he may tamper with the witnesses. Further, the HC also directed the principal sessions court to complete the trial within three months by conducting it on a day-to-day basis