Sessions court extends Senthilbalaji’s custody till Wednesday in PMLA case

CHENNAI: A city sessions court has extended the judicial custody of former minister V Senthilbalaji in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case connected with the job racket case.

Senthilbalaji was virtually produced before the third additional judge DV Aanand, from Puzhal central jail, as his judicial custody ended on March 11. Recording the appearance, the judge extended the judicial custody till March 13.

Senthilbalaji was arrested for money laundering, by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as the Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge sent Senthilbalaji to judicial custody.

He underwent surgery for coronary artery blockage and later was shifted to Puzhal prison. Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of related documents.

The HC earlier dismissed his bail plea observing that he is an influential person, if bail is granted he may tamper with the witnesses.