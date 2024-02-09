Sessions court extends DMK MLA son and daughter-in-law's judicial custody

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai, extended the judicial custody of DMK MLA Karunanidhi's son and daughter-in-law, in the case booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, for allegedly physically abusing an 18-year-old housemaid.

The accused couple Anto Madhivanan and Maria Ann was produced before the principal sessions judge S Alli, through video conference, from Puzhal Central prison. Recording, the appearance, the judge extended their judicial custody till February 23.

A video testimony of a girl, Rekha from Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi, belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) went viral on social media as she narrated how she was tormented by the MLA's daughter-in-law. Rekha alleged that the MLA's son Anton Madhivanan and daughter-in-law Marlena Ann assaulted her and abused her with casteist slurs.

Based on the information from the video testimony, police reached the victim girl for her statement and booked a case against the couple under various sections including SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

The special team arrested the accused Anto Madhivanan and Maria Ann on January 25 in Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently, the couple filed a bail petition before the Madras High Court, which was then transferred to the principal sessions judge, Chennai.

After hearing the contentions of the couple, the seasions judge subjugated them to judicial custody until February 9 and dismissed their bail plea.