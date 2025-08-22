Services of special trains across TN extended; check details here

CHENNAI: Several special trains operated in Tamil Nadu would extend its services with existing stoppages, composition and timings, said a Southern Railway press release.

Train 06030 Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam special on Sundays will extend its services from September 7 to November 30. Train 06029 Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli special on Mondays will extend from September 8 to December 1.

Train 06190 Tiruchchirappalli-Tambaram special, and Train 06191 Tambaram-Tiruchchirappalli on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will extend services from September 2 to November 30.

Advance reservation for the special trains is open, added the statement.