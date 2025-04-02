Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 April 2025 1:11 PM IST
    Server glitch in Gudalur delays e-pass issuance for tourists
    CHENNAI: Tourists visiting the Nilgiris are facing difficulties as server was down in Gudalur causing delays in obtaining mandatory e-pass.

    The disruptions have resulted in long waiting times at the Mudumalai forest park border, with travellers, especially from Karnataka, experiencing inconvenience, added a Daily Thanthi report.

    As per Madras High Court order, the district administration had introduced the e-pass system to regulate the influx of tourists and protect the environment in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal.

    The e-pass is required for all tourist vehicles with a limited number issued each day.

    Tourists are being directed to apply for e-passes through the official website (https://epass.tnega.org/home).

    Vehicles with Nilgiris district registration numbers, as well as emergency vehicles like ambulances, are exempt from the e-pass requirement.

    The district administration has assured that efforts are being made to resolve the technical issues.

    Online Desk

