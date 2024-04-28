Serial offender arrested in Thoothukudi, tools seized

MADURAI: A 29-year old serial offender has been arrested in Thoothukudi for attempted burglary in a bank and ATMs in various parts. The accused has been identified as J Godwin Jose of Sorispuram, Thoothukudi. After the arrest, the police seized tools used by the accused for breaking the ATM, sources said. Investigations revealed that he broke a CCTV camera installed nearby an ATM and caused damage to its censor at Bryant Nagar on March 27 and attempted burglary.

On March 28, he poured black paint on CCTV cameras installed in ATMS at Kootudankadu and at Korampallam in a bid to loot, but in vain. The same accused was also indulged in breaking locks of a bank located at Chidambaranagar in Thoothukudi on April 22. Based on complaints from managers of banks, Thoothukudi South police and Pudukottai police filed cases. Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan then formed a special team to crack the cases. The team nabbed the accused, sources said.