SEP offers education choice, promotes rationalism: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Claiming that the class 12 enrollment in higher education in the State has reached 75%, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that Tamil Nadu targets reaching the 100% goal. “It is possible only with your help,” he told students who were present at the programme to launch the State Education Policy for the school sector on Friday.

“Under the Dravidian model rule, all the students should complete school education and join higher studies,” CM Stalin said.

Stating that the number of students entering IITs was always in the single digits, the Chief Minister said that this year, 27 government school students have joined the premier institutes.

Pointing out that the State Education Policy (SEP) is crafted with vision and solid principles for the future, he said that the policy aims for students to not only study and memorise but also to think and gain a probing mind, thus shaping sharper future citizens ready for life and career.

“SEP aims to develop technical and vocational skills as well as personal qualities, not just academic, but also extra-curricular,” he said, adding that “our mother tongue, Tamil, will be given prime importance.” Reiterating the State’s stance of two-language policy–English and Tamil–the Chief Minister said that the policy opens the way for everyone to pursue the education of their choice. “Each district will have new model schools with hostel facilities,” he said, adding that assessment will not be just based on exams, as holistic evaluations will usher in.

“More smart classrooms will be established and we will nurture educational aspirations and learning focused on rationalism and scientific thinking,” he said. CM Stalin claimed that the education policy will help students to compete at a global level and secure victory, besides making the State number one in education.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “TN will never accept provisions that threaten our linguistic rights,” referring to NEP.