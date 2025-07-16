Senthilbalaji's brother moves Madras HC to travel USA

CHENNAI: Former DMK Minister V Senthilbalaji's brother R V Ashok Kumar on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court, challenging an order of a trial court that dismissed his petition seeking to permit him to travel to the US to undergo critical medical treatment by rescinding a LOC issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED Look Out Circular was issued in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash for jobs scam.

A division bench comprising Justices M S Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan, before whom the petition filed by Ashok Kumar, challenging an order of the Principal Sessions Judge came up for hearing, ordered notice to the ED and posted to July 22, further hearing of the case.

The bench also directed Ashok Kumar to file his travel schedule.

In his petition, Ashok Kumar submitted that he has been diagnosed with severe cardiovascular issues including coronary artery disease and underwent a coronary angioplasty in 2021. Unfortunately, despite the procedure, his condition has not been resolved and progressively worsened, he added.

He said he underwent a coronary angiogram on May 31, 2025 in Chennai. He remains on continuous medication, but his health was deteriorating with multiple organs now being affected due to the long term stress placed on his system.

Doctors were of the opinion that considering his young age, he requires advanced Cardio treatment for his longevity, which was now available in the US. His doctors have advised that if he requires, he can take a specialised treatment in the US to regularise the blood flow in his heart, he added.