Begin typing your search...

Senthilbalaji's brother Ashok Kumar held in Kochi: Sources

Senthilbalaji was again sent to Puzhal prison after his judicial custody was extended till August 26

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Aug 2023 6:41 AM GMT
Senthilbalajis brother Ashok Kumar held in Kochi: Sources
X

Ashok Kumar; Senthilbalaji

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Jailed minister V Senthilbalaji's brother Ashok Kumar has reportedly been arrested in Kochi by the Enforcement Directorate.

However, Ashok Kumar's name was not found to be on the list of passengers in any of the flights bound to Chennai.

This has raised several questions like whether he would be interrogated in Kochi itself or be taken to New Delhi.

This development came a day after Senthilbalaji was again sent to Puzhal prison after the Chennai sessions court extended his judicial custody till August 26.

Tamil NaduSenthilbalajiSenthilbalaji brother Ashok Kumar arrestedAshok Kumar arrestedED arrests Ashok KumarAshok Kumar held
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X