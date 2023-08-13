Senthilbalaji's brother Ashok Kumar held in Kochi: Sources

CHENNAI: Jailed minister V Senthilbalaji's brother Ashok Kumar has reportedly been arrested in Kochi by the Enforcement Directorate.



However, Ashok Kumar's name was not found to be on the list of passengers in any of the flights bound to Chennai.

This has raised several questions like whether he would be interrogated in Kochi itself or be taken to New Delhi.

This development came a day after Senthilbalaji was again sent to Puzhal prison after the Chennai sessions court extended his judicial custody till August 26.