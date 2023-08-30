Senthilbalaji to move HC as sessions, special courts pass the ball on bail

CHENNAI: In a major set back to the jailed minister Senthil Balaji, Principal sessions Court and the Special court for MP/MLAs, on Wednesday, refused to hear the bail petition filed by the minister.



This is the first time, Senthilbalaji had filed a petition seeking bail. Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14 by ED under the provisions of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act). The case is now heard by the special court. However, both the special court and session's court refused to hear the plea, with both the courts passing the ball to each other.

On Wednesday, the counsel for Senthilbalaji approached the principal judge S Alli, and sought bail for the minister. The principal judge refused to hear the bail petition and observed that the special court for MP/MLAs would hear the petition.

After the observation, the counsel for Senthilbalaji moved to the special court in Chennai. However, the special court judge Ravi also refused to hear the bail petition as it does not have the power to hear PMLA bail cases and advised the counsel to approach the Madras High Court.

The developments in connection with the case, left the battery of lawyers appearing for the minister in a state of confusion and now the remedy will be to look forward to the Madras High Court.

With both the special court and the sessions court refusing to hear the bail petition filed by Senthilbalaji. A few DMK lawyers and supporters of Senthil Balaji were visibly upset and baffled.

Minister Senthilbalaji was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under a PMLA case for cash for jobs scam during his tenure as transport minister in the AIADMK regime.

It may be noted that the case related to Senthil Balaji was also heard by the Supreme Court after ED moved the apex court seeking the custody of Senthil Balaji. The minister, who recently underwent by pass surgery is now in Puzhal prison and continues to be a minister without portfolio.