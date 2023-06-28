Begin typing your search...

Senthilbalaji shifted to normal ward, informs Health Minister

The Health Minister also launched a scheme to provide life-saving cardiac drugs in health centres across the state.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Jun 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-28 01:30:46.0  )
Senthilbalaji shifted to normal ward, informs Health Minister
Minister Subramanian walking in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday to a query on the condition of Minister V Senthilbalaji said that he had been shifted to normal ward after surgery. “He is under continuous monitoring of doctors,” Subramanian added.

The Health Minister also launched a scheme to provide life-saving cardiac drugs in health centres across the state. Launching the scheme at Malumichampatti in Coimbatore, Subramanian told reporters that the government will ensure availability of life-saving cardiac drugs in 8,713 health sub centres (HSC), 2,206 primary health centres (PHC) and urban primary health centres (UPHC). The scheme has been launched at a cost of Rs 3.37 crore, he said.

The state has been implementing a ‘health walk’ scheme to promote walking among the public. “Walking tracks for eight kilometers were being developed in 38 districts,” he said. He also walked 8 km from Race Course to Valankulam here.

DTNEXT Bureau

