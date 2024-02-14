Senthilbalaji seeks bail after quitting as minister without portfolio

CHENNAI: Citing his resignation from the State cabinet, DMK leader V Senthilbalaji renewed his bail plea before the Madras High Court (MHC) in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. Senior counsel Aryama Sundaram appeared for Senthilbalaji also cited the recent judgment of the Supreme Court, that the abscondence of co-accused cannot be the grounds for refusing bail.

These were the main observations of the court earlier refusing Senthilbalaji's bail. Justice N Anand Venkatesh heard the bail plea of Senthilbalaji. Senior counsel Aryama Sundaram submitted that his client is satisfied with section 439 of CrPC and section 45 of PMLA, hence he deserves bail.

The counsel also contended that the digital evidence seized from his client's home by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials was tampered, and submitted that their case against the ex-minister is completely based on that evidence alone.

The probative values of the seized digital evidence which is the pen drive and hard disk are suspicious. The seized evidence was kept exclusively with the investigation agency for six days before submitting it to the court, hence it could be tampered with in their custody, said the counsel.

The counsel raised suspicion by stating that there are two reports submitted by the ED, the first report says 284 files in the seized pen drive, whereas the other report says 472 files are found in the pen drive.

Further, there are several new entries found in the pen drive after the seizure. The seized hard disk from his client is different from the ED-submitted hard disk before the court, further, there is also a contradiction between forensic reports of the digital evidence, said the counsel.

Before the sessions court, the ED refused to grant bail to Senthilbalaji contending that he is still a minister without portfolio, which is not sustainable now as he resigned from the ministership. The other submissions of the ED is that the ex-minister is an influential person he may have tampered with the witnesses and evidence, which also did not survive as the ED completed its investigation and all the evidence was collected, also tampered on the part of the ED, said the counsel.

Senthilbalaji's bail cannot be refused as contended by the ED that his brother Ashok Kumar's abscondence, the counsel submitted that the Supreme Court has recently held that the abscondence of co-accused, is not ground to refuse bail. Further, the counsel submitted that his client was incarcerated for more than 270 days and sought bail.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to February 15 for ED's submission.