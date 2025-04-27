Senthilbalaji, Ponmudy resign from CM Stalin cabinet; Mano Thangaraj to rejoin cabinet

CHENNAI: In a significant political development, Governor RN Ravi on Sunday accepted the resignations of Ministers V Senthilbalaji and K Ponmudy, following the recommendation of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

According to an official communique from Raj Bhavan, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar has been assigned additional charge of the Electricity portfolio, while Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy has been entrusted with the additional responsibility for Prohibition and Excise.

In a notable reshuffle, Milk and Dairy Development Minister R S Rajakannappan has been redesignated as the Minister for Forests and Khadi.

Meanwhile, former Minister T Mano Thangaraj is set to return to the Cabinet and is expected to take charge of the Milk and Dairy Development portfolio.

The swearing-in ceremony for Mano Thangaraj is scheduled to be held at Raj Bhavan on Monday, April 28.