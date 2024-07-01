Senthilbalaji filing petitions to stall the proceedings of PMLA case, says ED

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) submitted before the principal Sessions Court Chennai that Senthilbalaji is filing petition after petition with a motive to stall the proceedings of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The principal sessions judge S Alli heard the plea of Senthilbalaji seeking to stay the judgment of his discharge petition, as the appeal against the dismissal of his previous plea seeking to stay the PMLA case proceedings, until the disposal of the case registered against him by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

The counsel for ED submitted that with a motive to stall the proceedings of the PMLA case, the petitioner is filing various petitions.

The counsel also submitted that no further time should be granted to the petitioner and sought to dispose of the case.

After the submission the judge posted the matter to July 3 for the submission of Senthilbalaji.

The CCB has booked Senthilbalaji on an allegation of promised government jobs in the transport department by receiving bribes.

Since the case is still pending, Senthilbalaji filed a petition in the sessions court seeking to stay the proceedings of the PMLA case by the ED.

However, the sessions court refused the plea of Senthilbalaji. Aggrieved by this the former minister moved an appeal before the High Court seeking relief.

As the appeal is not heard by the High Court, Senthilbalaji filed a petition in the sessions court to stay the judgment to the petition filed by him seeking discharge from the PMLA case.

Likewise, the former minister also filed another petition seeking to direct the ED to serve original bank documents and challans connected to the PMLA case.