Senthil Balaji's remand extended

CHENNAI: A sessions court on Tuesday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till August 2.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till August 2.

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in connection with a money laundering case.

The court also dismissed a petition filed by the DMK leader seeking adjourning the proceedings till the Madras High Court decides on his petition against the local court order dismissing his discharge plea. The judge said charges would be framed against Senthil Balaji on August 2.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.