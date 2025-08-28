Sensitive Muthupettai idol immersion procession scheduled on September 1

TIRUCHY: The Vinayagar idol procession for immersion at the sensitive Muthupettai town has been scheduled for September 1, in which the ex-BJP State unit president K Annamalai will take part. A heavy police force will be deployed ahead of the event.

The Hindu Munnani outfit used to organise Vettri Vinayagar idol procession at Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district, and this year, the event completes 33 years, with ex-BJP state president Annamalai scheduled to join the procession.

The procession would commence at around 2 pm from Sivan temple at Jambuvanodai Vadakadu and go around Kanthaparichanaru, Kalladikollai Branch Road, Jambuvanodai Dargah, Thiagi Sivagurunathan Memorial, Asath Nagar and would reach the old bus stand, where several Vinayagar idols brought from various places across the district would start another procession from Goyya Mukkam, Bangalow Vasal and reach Bhamani river via ECR, Senbadavankadu.

Since the procession passes through the Muslim populated area, the procession is said to be the most sensitive one in the state, as several incidents took place in the past.

And this time, Annamalai is also joining the procession. The police made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the event.

On Wednesday, the SP Karun Garad visited the spot and discussed with the police and the locals. He also organised a meeting with the idol committee and the members from various communities and the officials, and asked them to ensure peaceful conduct of the event.

On Tuesday, the IG (Central Zone), K Joshi Nirmal Kumar, who inspected the spot and the route of the procession, said that a heavy police force would be deployed to avert any untoward incidents.

“Under the supervision of DIGs of Tiruchy and Thanjavur, as many as 10 SP, 50 DSPs, and more than 3,000 police personnel would be deployed,” the IG said.