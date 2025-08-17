Senior TN BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan is NDA's vice-president candidate

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|17 Aug 2025 8:27 PM IST
    C P Radhakrishnan

    NEW DELHI: The BJP parliamentary board on Sunday nominated Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as the NDA candidate for vice-president.

    Nadda hoped the opposition parties will support the NDA candidate.

    The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 22.

