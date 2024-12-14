Begin typing your search...

    Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan passes away

    According to reports from Thanthi TV, Congress officials are currently visiting MIOT Hospital, where Elangovan had been receiving treatment.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Dec 2024 10:51 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-14 05:41:53  )
    Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan passes away
    X

    Senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan

    CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan (75) passed away on December 14.

    According to reports from Thanthi TV, Congress officials are currently visiting MIOT Hospital, where Elangovan had been receiving treatment.

    Police personnel have been deployed around the hospital to maintain public order.

    Further details regarding the cause of his death have not been officially confirmed as of now.

    EVKS ElangovanCongress
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick