Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan passes away
According to reports from Thanthi TV, Congress officials are currently visiting MIOT Hospital, where Elangovan had been receiving treatment.
CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan (75) passed away on December 14.
Police personnel have been deployed around the hospital to maintain public order.
Further details regarding the cause of his death have not been officially confirmed as of now.
