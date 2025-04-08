Senior citizen held under Pocso Act in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen was arrested under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Thanjavur on Monday.

It is said that 65-year-old Ganesan, a resident of Karanthai in Thanjavur district, had taken a 10-year-old girl who was playing in the locality to his house and reportedly sexually abused her.

The girl who managed to escape from him passed on the information to her parents, who approached the Thanjavur All Women police and lodged a complaint.

The police who received the complaint conducted a thorough investigation in which they found that the complaint was genuine and registered a case.

The police booked Ganesan under various sections, including the Pocso Act.

On Monday, the police arrested him and produced him before the court and lodged him in prison.