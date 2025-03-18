Begin typing your search...

    The accused has been identified as B John Hose of Kanjirathukonam, sources said on Monday. The incident occurred in December last year and the victim was aged 16.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 March 2025 5:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-18 00:00:49  )
    Senior citizen held in Pocso case, detained under Goondas Act in Kanniyakumari
    Representative Image 

    MADURAI: A 63-year-old man, who was arrested after being charged with sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kanniyakumari district, was detained under Goondas Act.

    Based on a complaint, Marthandam All Women Police filed a case against the accused under Pocso Act. Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police R Stalin, Kanniyakumari Collector R Alagumeena ordered his detention under the Goondas Act.

    Moreover, the SP issued a stern warning against those who indulged in crimes against children and women.

    DTNEXT Bureau

