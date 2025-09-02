Senior citizen becomes student again to pursue engineering diploma in Mayiladuthurai

CHENNAI: Defying age, a senior citizen, is back in college, pursuing a Diploma in electrical engineering at 72 years of age.

Selvamani, a retired Neyveli coal mine employee and holder of an M.Com and MBA, is now a dedicated second-year student at the Government Polytechnic College in Mayiladuthurai.

Despite retiring a decade ago, Selvamani, who has two married daughters, has returned to the classroom to pursue his passion, according to Daily Thanthi.

After doing all the necessary chores at home to help his wife who is unwell, he arrives at college every morning with his bag full of books and a lunch box in hand. After meticulously taking notes in class, he returns home to Vadalur in the evening.

Though his classmates fondly call him "Grandpa," Selvamani says that he considers himself one of the young people in the group and feels energetic when he interacts with them.