Senior BJP leader Tamilisai bats for electoral reforms, asks if DMK is dependent on dead voters

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday flayed Chief Minister MK Stalin's "Ungaludan Stalin" outreach campaign, questioning the DMK government's ability to achieve in 45 days what it failed to deliver in four years.

Calling for urgent electoral reforms, the BJP leader accused the DMK of benefiting from fraudulent voter rolls. "Dead voters still influence results. Why panic over deleting them unless you're relying on them?" she questioned, while backing voter list revisions similar to those initiated in Bihar.

Addressing the media at Chennai airport, Tamilisai accused the Chief Minister of double standards in healthcare, asking why Stalin opted for treatment at a private hospital if government hospitals are as equipped as he claimed. "If the healthcare system is robust, why not lead by example?" she asked.

The former Governor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising Tamil Nadu's development, citing projects worth Rs 4,300 crore, including dialysis centres in 38 districts and Rs 1,200 crore in central healthcare schemes. "Modi has done more for Tamil Nadu than Stalin," she said, adding that the focus on Gangaikonda Cholapuram and Chola heritage only emerged after Modi's initiatives.

Taking potshots at the DMK's silence on major crimes, Tamilisai alleged the party's involvement in everything from the kidney racket to sexual harassment incidents. "It's not enough to cancel licenses; accountability must go deeper," she said.