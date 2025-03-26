Senior AIADMK leader Karuppasamy Pandian passes away

CHENNAI: Former MLA and AIADMK's senior leader V Karuppasamy Pandian passed away on Wednesday due to illness. He was 76.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the former MLA was given the post of deputy general secretary of AIADMK in 1996 by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Karuppasamy won from Alangulam constituency in 1977 election and was re- elected from the Palayamkottai constituency in 1980.

In 2000, Pandiyan joined DMK and was given various post in Tamil Nadu and he won the 2006 TN Legislative Assembly election in Tenkasi Constituency.

After being suspended from DMK in May 2015 after allegedly attempting to have his son appointed to an official post within the party, Pandian remained silent for a while before being re-admitted to the AIADMK on 26 July 2016 by Jayalalithaa.