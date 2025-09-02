Senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan meets supporters, declares to speak out on September 5

COIMBATORE: Amidst speculations of a renewed rift against the party’s leadership, senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday declared that he will open up his mind on Friday.

“I will speak out my mind at the party office in Gobichettipalayam on 5 September. Everyone can know my views then,” he said after emerging from a meeting with his supporters in Erode.

In response to a specific query from the media about whether he was again displeased with the party’s leadership, the former minister and Gobichettipalayam MLA refused to divulge any information.

An open display of internal rifts cropped up recently after Sengottaiyan expressed displeasure over the omission of pictures of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa from the invitation and banners at a function in Coimbatore to felicitate AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami for implementing the Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme.

He also skipped the event. However, Sengottaiyan then buried the hatchet and, in a change of mind, praised Palaniswami for good governance on the lines of MGR and Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu.