Sengottaiyan to move court against expulsion, calls EPS a ‘temporary general secretary’

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK veteran K A Sengottaiyan on Saturday said he would take legal action against his expulsion from the party in a dictatorial manner, asserting that general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was only a “temporary” general secretary and not an elected one recognised by the Election Commission.

Speaking to reporters in Gopichettipalayam, the former minister said his expulsion was “unjust and unconstitutional,” violating the party’s bylaws framed by M G Ramachandran in 1975. “According to those rules, only a general secretary elected by the members has the authority to take disciplinary action. That rule remains unchanged. Yet, I was removed without any notice or opportunity to explain. This is nothing but an act of autocracy,” he said.

Sengottaiyan said he would consult legal experts and challenge the decision in court. “I have served this movement for 53 years since the days of the revolutionary leader M G Ramachandran. Expelling a senior member like me without following due process is unacceptable,” he said.

He also hit out at Palaniswami, alleging that the AIADMK’s continuous electoral defeats since 2019 were a result of his decisions. “Under his leadership, the party has faced repeated failures. Instead of introspection, he blames others,” he said.

Referring to his meeting with O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran at Pasumpon, Sengottaiyan said his intention was only to ensure unity. “I spoke to them to strengthen the AIADMK. For that, I was expelled,” he said.

Denying claims that he was acting as part of the DMK’s “B Team,” Sengottaiyan hit back at Palaniswami. “He has said I am with the DMK. But the people know who the real B Team is. I am not B Team — A1 is him. That is the truth,” he said, referring to Palaniswami’s status as A1 in the Kodanadu estate case.

“Several murders took place at the Kodanadu estate where our beloved leader Jayalalithaa lived. The cadre are asking why the party has remained silent on this even now. As a simple worker, I am questioning why the AIADMK, which was built by our Amma, has failed to speak out,” he said.

Sengottaiyan also alleged that Palaniswami’s influence extended to the Assembly. “When O Panneerselvam was the Deputy Speaker, the resolution to remove him was passed within ten minutes after the Chief Minister spoke. But earlier letters on the same issue were ignored without Palaniswami’s approval. This shows where the real power lies,” he said.

In a sharp barb, Sengottaiyan remarked, “Palaniswami deserves a Nobel Prize for betrayal. He often says those who lie about the DMK deserve a Nobel. If so, the Nobel for betrayal should go only to him.”

Recalling the magnanimity of past leaders, Sengottaiyan said, “MGR forgave S D Somasundaram even after criticism, and Jayalalithaa reinstated leaders like Kalimuthu and Valarmathi who had spoken against her. That was the greatness of true leadership, where unity mattered more than personal ego.”

“Even if I am expelled, I will continue to work for the movement founded by M G Ramachandran and nurtured by Jayalalithaa. The AIADMK belongs to its cadre, not to one man,” he added.

