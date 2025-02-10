Sengottaiyan expresses displeasure for leaving out MGR, Jayalalitha’s photo in EPS’ felicitation function

COIMBATORE: In a sign of discontent, senior AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan on Monday expressed displeasure for leaving out the photos of MGR and Jayalalithaa at a function in Coimbatore to felicitate AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for implementing the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme.

“I did not boycott the event, but only expressed my feelings for leaving out the photos of MGR and Jayalalithaa, who gave us an identity. In 2011, it was Jayalalithaa who sanctioned Rs 3.72 crore to execute the project and then PWD Minister Ramalingam issued orders for inspection. They all were instrumental in starting the project, but their photos were not there,” he said to the media in Erode.

Further, Sengottaiyan said he made an appeal to keep the photos of MGR and Jayalalithaa, when the organizers of Athikadavu- Avinashi Scheme felicitation event, met him three days ago.

Former Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami were instrumental in implementing the Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme.

Hence, it would not be appropriate to give a political color to it.

Moreover, the programme was organised by the farmers' associations, and the AIADMK had no role in it, said Jayakumar while responding to a question about senior party leader and former minister K Sengottaiyan staying away from the programme in Coimbatore on Sunday.