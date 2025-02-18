Sengottaiyan excluded from AIADMK district in-charge list, likely to get new role: Reports

CHENNAI: AIADMK senior leader KA Sengottaiyan was not included in the newly released list of district in-charges appointed by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the former minister may be assigned a different role within the party.

Senior leaders C Ponnaiyan, M Thambidurai, S Semmalai, S Valarmathi, and S Gokula Indira were among those appointed to oversee party affairs as district in-charges.

Earlier, Sengottaiyan sparked speculation about a widening rift with EPS by attending the State-level DISHA Committee meeting convened by Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai.

However, the senior leader downplayed his decision to participate in the meeting chaired by CM Stalin.

“As a member of the committee, I have attended all meetings conducted so far. I am simply fulfilling the responsibility entrusted to me. But some are unnecessarily casting aspersions over my participation,” he told the media in Erode on Monday.

(With inputs from Bureau)