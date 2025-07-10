Sengottai–Mayiladuthurai Express diverted due to engineering works, check dates

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced changes in the pattern of train services to facilitate engineering works across various sections in the Madurai division.

Train No. 16848 Sengottai–Mayiladuthurai Express, scheduled to depart Sengottai at 6.55 am from July 11 to 16, will be diverted via Virudhunagar Junction, Manamadurai Junction, Karaikkudi Junction, and Tiruchchirappalli Junction.

Due to this diversion, the train will skip stoppages at Kalligudi, Tirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Madurai Junction, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul Junction, Vadamadurai, Vaiyampatti, and Manaparai.

Additional stoppages will be provided at Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai Junction, Sivaganga, and Karaikkudi Junction.