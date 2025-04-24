Send SMS, WhatsApp alerts to consumers of power disconnection: TNERC tells discom

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has directed the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (erstwhile TANGEDCO) to communicate the reason for disconnection of power connections by sending WhatsApp or SMS messages to the consumers.

The direction was given during a review meeting held recently by the TNERC with the officials of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited. The discussions mainly focused on identifying the corrections required in the billing and application software to ensure full adherence to the TNERC Regulations.

Other directions include effecting service connections after confirming installation of generation meter and making necessary entry of the details of meter for solar consumers above 10 kW, and creation of necessary provision in the billing software to facilitate refund of credited amount at the end of settlement period for net feed-in consumer, when the consumer opt for refund.

"For the consumers who have exceeded the contracted demand for the third time, the regularization of demand is seen only in the ledger viewed by the Licensee officials, whereas the same is not reflected in the billing status

viewable by the consumer.

This denies the legitimate right of the consumer. The I.T. wing shall update the billing software in such manner that whatever updation carried out in the department ledger should also be reflected in the billing status including check reading entry by various agencies," the discom was told.

Moreover, for all the online applications, after inspection, there should be a provision for rejecting the application or to change the data in line with the actual site condition such as underground and overhead status by the concerned section officer.

"The requirement of ownership document and indemnity bond for meter board shifting application within the same premises shall be deleted, as they are not mandated in the Regulation. The maximum size of the document to be uploaded online by the applicant for all types of applications is inadequate. It needs to be increased to a minimum of 5 MB size," the TNERC direction said.