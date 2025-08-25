Send public grievances to concerned depts quickly, CM Stalin tells Helpline officials

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, visited CM’s Helpline in Kotturpuram and instructed officials to send grievances of the public immediately to the concerned departments for action.

“The helpline is functioning with a toll free number 1100, for 16 hours a day with three shifts from 6 am to 10 pm every day. Another centre has been integrated with the helpline centre to address e-service related complaints,” a government release said.

During his visit, Stalin inquired about the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ initiative and provided advice to officials for its effective functioning.

“The helpline receives more than 13,000 calls. We’ve received 77,000 comments and suggestions from beneficiaries. The CM has directed officials of the helpline to forward complaints expeditiously to the departments for speedy action,” the release added.