Semester exams for TN polytechnic students to begin on April 22

CHENNAI: The semester exams for students in polytechnic colleges across TN are all set to begin from April 22. According to the notification issued by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) for students in the sixth semester, timings of the exam are 9.30 am to 12.30 pm (forenoon), and 2 pm to 5 pm (afternoon).

The notification stated that fourth semester exams would begin on April 25. Exams for students appearing for the first, second and third semesters will be held in the afternoon session.

A senior DOTE official said that for squads (teams of students) with more than five colleges in their purview, practical sessions will be conducted in two slots. “Those squads with less than six colleges will complete their practicals in a single slot. All the practicals will have to be completed within 15 days,” he added. “A detailed timetable will be provided by the respective colleges and posted on their college notice boards.”

Exam timetable will be hosted on https://dte.tn.gov.in (DOTE website) 15 days before the exams begin.