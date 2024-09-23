Selvaperunthagai sues BSP state unit chief for linking him to Armstrong’s murder

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Selvaperunthagai slapped a legal notice on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State general secretary K Jeysankar demanding an unconditional apology and Rs 10 crore compensation for damages to his reputation by linking him to the murder of former State BSP chief K Armstrong.

On September 17, Jeyasankar wrote to the Indian National Congress (INC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleging that Selvaperunthagai is involved in the murder of former BSP State leader Armstrong.

He also shared the information in the public domain, which was widely published in news media.

Selvaperunthagai objected to the accusations and served a legal notice claiming that such allegations were completely baseless and made to tarnish his public image.

Selvaperunthagai claimed that Jeysankar had made the statements on social media and news media solely intending to defame him personally and politically.

“Despite knowing well that he and Armstrong had a good and cordial relationship, Jeysankar has made the scandalous allegations against him without any material evidence, contrary to the truth,” read the notice.

The TNCC chief also denied any nexus with jailed history-sheeter Nagendhiran, refuting allegations made by the newly appointed BSP president.

Selvaperunthagai also denied the allegation that he appointed Aswathaman, son of Nagendhiran, as the principal secretary of the youth wing of TNCC, as claimed by Jeyshankar.

Selvaperunthagai demanded Jeysankar to tender an unconditional apology for his ‘defamatory, Malafide’ statements within 14 days and sought compensation of Rs 10 crore for the mental agony he underwent due to his act.