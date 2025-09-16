Selvaperunthagai accuses BJP of destabilising AIADMK through Delhi meetings

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai on Monday charged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to destabilise the AIADMK by holding talks with its senior leaders in Delhi instead of respecting the party’s internal hierarchy.

Referring to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s decision to suspend his campaign and travel to the national capital, and senior leader K.A. Sengottaiyan’s recent separate meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said the BJP was “meddling in someone else’s house”.

“This is an unnatural, unacceptable alliance. Wherever the BJP enters into an alliance, it attempts to swallow, split and uproot the regional party,” he told reporters. “If the AIADMK is headed by Edappadi Palaniswami, discussions about alliance issues should be held with him. Why meet someone else separately? You cannot come as a tenant and try to run the house.”

Selvaperunthagai recalled that BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran had earlier responded to his warnings about the saffron party’s approach. “Everywhere they go, they damage relationships and weaken regional outfits,” he said, adding that such interference showed a lack of political civility. “A national leader like Amit Shah should act with political decorum. Why interfere in another party’s family?”

On actor Vijay’s political entry, he reiterated that everyone had the right to speak, write and contest elections. “He may do his work and we will do ours,” he said.

Asked if Vijay’s criticism of the BJP could open the door to the INDIA bloc, Selvaperunthagai said only the All India Congress Committee (AICC) could decide. “The alliance remains strong in Tamil Nadu. The State unit cannot take a call on this. Whenever the AICC feels it necessary, it will speak. We cannot create perceptions on our own,” he said.

On speculation that Vijay’s large rallies might hurt the DMK-led alliance, Selvaperunthagai said it was for the electorate to decide. He pointed to the Congress rally in Tirunelveli, claiming it drew a larger crowd. “More than 50,000 people filled the grounds, and we will bring five lakh people when Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that dates would be announced later.