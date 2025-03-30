Selected fire personnel left in lurch: PMK Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the State government is yet to train 674 fire and rescue personnel who were selected for the job five months ago, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded that the incumbent start the training as the number of fire accidents will increase during summer.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the appointment orders to personnel for police, fire and rescue force and prison departments were issued in November 2024 after a long recruitment process. “Of the candidates, training has been commenced for police and prison department candidates. Due to the delay, fire and rescue appointees are in mental agony,” he added.

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss condemned the TN government for not mandating Tamil as a mandatory subject in Class-10 board exams. “If the Act is implemented, students would have written a Tamil exam. But the rulers have failed to do so for the last 11 years. A case filed by private schools is pending against the Act in the Madras High