Select train services diverted on July 6, 2025 for bridge work near Hosur

CHENNAI: Three train services will be diverted on July 6, 2025, due to infrastructure development work on a railway bridge near Hosur, Southern Railway said in a release.

The following trains will be diverted:

1. Train No. 11014 Coimbatore – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, leaving Coimbatore at 8.50 am, will run via Tirupattur, Bangarapet, and Krishnarajapuram. It will skip Dharmapuri and Hosur.

2. Train No. 16211 Yesvantpur – Salem Unreserved Express, leaving Yesvantpur at 3.55 pm, will run via SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, and Jolarpettai. It will skip Belandur Road, Carmelaram, Heelalige, Anekal Road, Hosur, and other stops.

3. Train No. 17235 SMVT Bengaluru – Nagercoil Express, leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 5.15 pm, will skip Dharmapuri and Hosur and go via Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, and Tirupattur.

Passengers are advised to check train routes and timings before travelling.