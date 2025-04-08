Select exams for classes 1-8 postponed in 10 TN districts

CHENNAI: Due to intense heat across the State, the School Education Department had postponed select exams for classes 1-8 in around 10 regions.

Since March-end, temperatures across TN have been soaring. So, the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) advanced the final exams for classes 1-5 from April 7-17. Earlier, these exams were scheduled from April 9-21. And, final exams for classes 6-9 had been scheduled between April 8 and 24.

As per the recent notification from the department, for classes 1-5, Tamil exam had been postponed to April 12 in Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Pudukkottai and Aranthangi. Additionally, in Erode and Gobichettipalayam, for classes 1-5, the language paper had been postponed to April 12. For classes 6-8, Tamil had been shifted to April 12.

Subsequently, in Tenkasi, Valliyur and Tirunelveli, mathematics paper for classes 1-5 had been postponed to April 16 from April 11. In Tiruchy and Musiri, science paper for classes 4 and 5 had been postponed to April 16.

Meanwhile, board exams for classes 11 and 12 concluded, with over 8.21 lakh students writing Class 12, and 8.18 lakh students writing Class 11 this academic year. The Class 10 Board exam is currently underway with over 9.13 lakh students registered for the exam.

Tentative results dates announced by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) are May 9 for Class 12, and May 19 for classes 11 and 10.